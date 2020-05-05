Remark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,333% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on MARK shares. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Remark worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.