Remark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,333% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.
Several research analysts have commented on MARK shares. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Remark stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.04.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
