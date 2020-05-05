Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
