Raymond James & Associates Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Loews were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Loews by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of L opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $56.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.