Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

