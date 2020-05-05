Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.89.

AUY opened at $4.89 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

