Rapid7 Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

RPD opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 49,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 429,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.