Range Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 42,411 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the average daily volume of 4,001 call options.

In related news, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of RRC opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

