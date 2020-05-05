QP Wealth Management LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

