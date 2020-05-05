Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

