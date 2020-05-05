Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Trustmark by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

