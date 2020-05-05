Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $604.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $515.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.44. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,485. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,749 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

