Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.30.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$7.82 and a 52-week high of C$15.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 20,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,127,346. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 18,681 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$205,864.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,097.90. Insiders have sold 165,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,057 in the last three months.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

