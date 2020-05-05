Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

NYSE:WLL opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.37. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

