Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Shares of DRH opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

