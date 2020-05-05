PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PVH by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:PVH opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

