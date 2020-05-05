PureCircle (LON:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.87

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.87 and traded as low as $80.80. PureCircle shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 21,785 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of PureCircle in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

