Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,530 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

