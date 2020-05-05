Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $151.55

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $151.55 and traded as low as $151.40. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 2,208,312 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price (up from GBX 168 ($2.21)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.33 ($2.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54).

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

