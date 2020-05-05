Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares rose 8% on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 1,084,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,262,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.00 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 623,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

