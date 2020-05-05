Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $0.68. Precipio shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 117,002 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Precipio alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.