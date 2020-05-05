Power Integrations (POWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $105,131.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $160,732.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,598.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,147 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

