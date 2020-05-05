Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Share Price

Headlines about Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Power Integrations earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $75,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $2,132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,147. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

