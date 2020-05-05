Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $652.60

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $652.60 and traded as low as $424.00. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $463.00, with a volume of 3,698 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 652.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $50.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.48.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.