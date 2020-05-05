Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News headlines about Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pixelworks earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

