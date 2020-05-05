Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Down 14% on Disappointing Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares dropped 14% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 7,257,168 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 3,070,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The company had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,319,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after acquiring an additional 307,519 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,785,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,475,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,559,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $589.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.