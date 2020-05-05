Piper Sandler Weighs in on Veritex Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

