PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PG&E traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.00, approximately 10,318,228 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,704,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCG. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

