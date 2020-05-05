Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.16. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.