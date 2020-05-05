Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

