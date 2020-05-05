Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 818.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

