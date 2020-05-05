Pembina Pipeline (PBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.