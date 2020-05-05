Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after buying an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.72.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

