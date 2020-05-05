Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Centurylink by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Centurylink by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 4.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.