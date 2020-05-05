Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rollins by 121.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 98,388 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Rollins by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE ROL opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

