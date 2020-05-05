Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $275.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.52.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

