Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $7,108,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $449.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.12 and a 12 month high of $465.90.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

