Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

