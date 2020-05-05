Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 108.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

TYL opened at $314.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

