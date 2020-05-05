Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

