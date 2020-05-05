PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAR. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.32.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.