Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

OC stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.