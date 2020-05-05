Osisko gold royalties Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.19.

OR opened at C$13.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

