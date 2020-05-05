Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,771.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

NYSE T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

