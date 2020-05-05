Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

