Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

