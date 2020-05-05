OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms have commented on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $8,298,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 660,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 694,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 153,265 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPTN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.