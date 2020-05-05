Oppenheimer Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $60.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after buying an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ITT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.