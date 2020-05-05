OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of OneMain worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OneMain by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 151,927 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 79,203.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,208,903.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.