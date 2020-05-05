OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 65,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

