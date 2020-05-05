Oasis Petroleum Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OAS. Cowen cut Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

NYSE:OAS opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $198.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

